Barnes runs for 203 yards, 3 TDs as Oklahoma routs Maine 59-14

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jovantae Barnes ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma defeated Maine 59-14. Jackson Arnold passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and J.J. Hester had four catches for 112 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown reception for the Sooners. Oklahoma gained a season-high 665 yards to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Oklahoma’s 49th straight win against an unranked non-conference opponent. Carter Peevy passed for 123 yards and ran for 30 for Maine. The Sooners held the Black Bears to 251 total yards.

