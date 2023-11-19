Barkov won’t play Monday, will be listed as day to day with hurt knee, Panthers say

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Paul Maurice says Aleksander Barkov escaped major injury in a knee-to-knee collision and is being listed as day to day by the Panthers. Barkov was hurt when he was hit by Anaheim’s Jackson LaCombe on Friday night in what became a 2-1 win for the Panthers. The Panthers were off Saturday, then returned to the ice for practice Sunday. Barkov won’t play Monday when the Panthers open a three-game homestand against Edmonton.

