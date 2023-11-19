Barkov won’t play Monday, will be listed as day to day with hurt knee, Panthers say

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) leaves the ice with an injury during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Paul Maurice says Aleksander Barkov escaped major injury in a knee-to-knee collision and is being listed as day to day by the Panthers. Barkov was hurt when he was hit by Anaheim’s Jackson LaCombe on Friday night in what became a 2-1 win for the Panthers. The Panthers were off Saturday, then returned to the ice for practice Sunday. Barkov won’t play Monday when the Panthers open a three-game homestand against Edmonton.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.