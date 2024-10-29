Barkov scores in his return from injury and Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2

By JOHN WAWROW The Associated Press
Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) skates into the zone during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey T. Barnes]

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist in his return after missing eight games with a lower-body injury, and the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Monday night.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the go-ahead goal with 3:16 left in the second period, and added an assist to extend his point streak to seven games.

Jesper Boqvist and Sam Reinhart staked the Panthers to a 2-0 lead by scoring 55 seconds apart in the first period. Sam Bennett also scored, Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves and the Panthers are on a 6-1-1 run since a 1-2 start to the season.

Rasmus Dahlin and Jason Zucker scored in a span of 1:52 to tie the game at 2 midway through the second period. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 25 saves.

Takeaways

Florida: The defending Stanley Cup champs looked and played like a different team than their last visit to Buffalo, a 5-2 loss on Oct. 12, when they were missing Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk (illness) and started backup goalie Spencer Knight.

Buffalo: It’s baby steps for the improving Sabres, who missed an opportunity to win four straight for the first time since a five-game run in January 2023.

Key moment

Verhaeghe scored after being left alone in front where he converted a rebound off Tkachuk’s shot from the right circle.

Key stat

5: Number of consecutive road wins for the Panthers, their longest streak since a franchise-record 11-0 run from Dec. 27 to Feb. 17 last season.

Up next

The Panthers head immediately to Tampere, Finland, for a two-game set against the Dallas Stars on Friday and Saturday. The Sabres close a four-game homestand facing the New York Islanders on Friday night.

