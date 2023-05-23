Barkov leaves Game 3 of Florida-Carolina series with lower body injury after hit

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) congratulates Eric Staal (12) following overtime in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karl B DeBlaker]

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida captain Aleksander Barkov left Game 3 of the Panthers’ Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period on Monday night. Barkov took a hit from Carolina’s Jack Drury with about 7 minutes left in the opening period, without any obvious signs of major discomfort afterward. Barkov returned to the Florida bench after the shift and took a seat briefly before talking with someone from the Panthers’ medical staff and departing for the locker room. He was diagnosed with a lower body injury.

