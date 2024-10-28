Barkov and the Panthers are cleared for takeoff to Finland after captain returns to lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers are cleared for takeoff. The Panthers captain celebrated his return to the lineup after missing eight games with a lower-body injury by scoring his first goal of the season and adding an assist in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Just as exciting for Barkov was the opportunity to join the Panthers as they jetted off to Finland. That’s where the defending Stanley Cup champions will play a two-game series against Dallas this weekend in the captain’s hometown of Tampere.

