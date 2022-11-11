Barkley well-rested and not taking Texans’ run D lightly

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is heading into Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium against the Houston Texans as the NFL’s third leading rusher this season with 779 yards. The Texans are last in the league in run defense, allowing an average of 180.6 yards. So it’s easy to project Barkley is going to have a big day as the Giants try to improve their playoff hopes. But he says it’s not that simple, noting that Seattle had an iffy run defense but was effective against the Giants. Opponents have been putting more players in the box to stop the Giants’ run-heavy offense.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.