Barker scores 25 points to lead No. 22 Alabama to a 75-52 win over UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 25 points to help power the unbeaten No. 22 Alabama women to a 75-52 nonconference win over UL-Monroe. Alabama is now 6-0 to start the season after earning its second win on the road. The Warhawks (3-1) lost for the first time in three home games.

