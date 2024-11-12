Barker, Betts lead No. 5 UCLA women over Pepperdine 91-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Janiah Barker had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Lauren Betts had 17 points and 12 rebounds and the No. 5 UCLA women rolled past Pepperdine 91-54. The Bruins started the game with an 18-0 run. Ornela Muca, who led Pepperdine with 20 points, made a 3-pointer to stop the run. Betts made all six of her shots in the first half and didn’t miss until the third quarter. UCLA outrebounded Pepperdine 56-22. Pepperdine missed 12 of its first 16 shots. With Betts scoring at-will inside, the Waves could ill afford to start the game cold but that’s what happened.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.