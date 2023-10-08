Barjon wins final Korn Ferry event to get PGA Tour card. Tuten loses out on a penalty

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Paul Barjon is headed back to the PGA Tour after a big weekend in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Barjon had a 64-68 and won the tournament by three shots. The victory moved him from No. 45 into the top 30 of the players who earn a spot on the PGA Tour next year. Shad Tuten thought he was going to be one of those players. He looked to finish at No. 30 until it was discovered he took an improper drop on the 15th fairway. He was given a two-shot penalty that knocked him out of the top 30.

