Bardet’s DSM wins rainy time trial to start Spanish Vuelta. Evenepoel opens gap over Jumbo-Visma

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The DSM–Firmenich team of Romain Bardet has won a rainy team time trial through the streets of Barcelona to kick off the Spanish Vuelta. Defending champion Remco Evenepoel complained about the poor riding conditions caused by the rainfall and early nightfall. His Soudal-Quickstep and other teams raced in near darkness. Evenepoel’s Soudal-Quickstep was only six seconds slower than DSM and opened an early 22-second gap over Jumbo-Visma. Jumbo-Visma is led by two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard and thee-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic. The 14.8-kilometer route started on the beach and took the riders past the Sagrada Familia basilica.

