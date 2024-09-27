Barcola scores twice as PSG extends unbeaten run in France with 3-1 win over Rennes

PARIS (AP) — Bradley Barcola scored one goal in each half and Lee Kang-in added a third as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 3-1 to extend its unbeaten run in the French league. Barcola took a pass from Ousmane Dembélé after half an hour and steered a right-foot shot inside the far post. Lee got his third goal of the season to double the home side’s advantage 12 minutes into the second half and Barcola added his second with a simple tap in after 68 minutes. Arnaud Kalimuendo scored a consolation goal for Rennes from the penalty spot. Auxerre beat Brest 3-0 to grab its second league win of the season.

