Barcola scores and assists as PSG returns to the top of the French league

PARIS (AP) — Winger Bradley Barcola scores one goal and sets up another for teenager Senny Mayulu as Paris Saint-Germain beats Strasbourg 4-2 to move atop the French league. The 18-year-old Mayulu put the defending champion ahead in the 18th minute after swapping passes with Barcola on Saturday. Marco Asensio made it 2-0. After striker Sékou Mara pulled one back Barcola slotted in his league-leading seventh goal. Lee Kang-in added another goal before 18-year-old midfielder Pape Daouda Diong grabbed Strasbourg’s second. PSG and Monaco have 20 points and are unbeaten. Rennes drew 1-1 at Brest. Unbeaten Lens won at Saint-Etienne 2-0.

