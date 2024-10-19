Barcola scores and assists as PSG returns to the top of the French league

By The Associated Press
PSG's Bradley Barcola, center, is challenged by Strasbourg's Mamadou Sarr, right, and Diego Moreira during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christophe Ena]

PARIS (AP) — Winger Bradley Barcola scores one goal and sets up another for teenager Senny Mayulu as Paris Saint-Germain beats Strasbourg 4-2 to move atop the French league. The 18-year-old Mayulu put the defending champion ahead in the 18th minute after swapping passes with Barcola on Saturday. Marco Asensio made it 2-0. After striker Sékou Mara pulled one back Barcola slotted in his league-leading seventh goal. Lee Kang-in added another goal before 18-year-old midfielder Pape Daouda Diong grabbed Strasbourg’s second. PSG and Monaco have 20 points and are unbeaten. Rennes drew 1-1 at Brest. Unbeaten Lens won at Saint-Etienne 2-0.

