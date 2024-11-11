Barcelona’s Yamal and Lewandowski out due to injuries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — There is more bad news for Barcelona a day after its second Spanish league loss. Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are sidelined by injuries. Both players underwent tests on Monday. Yamal will be out for up to three weeks because of an ankle injury. Lewandowski will be rested for 10 days because of “trouble in the lumbar region of his back.” Lewandowski is La Liga’s top scorer with 14 after 12 matches. Barcelona lost at Real Sociedad 1-0 in La Liga on Sunday, ending the team’s seven-game winning streak across all competitions.

