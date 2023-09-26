Barcelona’s winning streak ends with 2-2 draw at Mallorca in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s five-game winning streak in the Spanish league has ended with a 2-2 draw at Mallorca. Barcelona twice came from behind to salvage the away draw. It had won five in a row after opening with a draw at Getafe. It also won in its Champions League debut against Antwerp. The result left the Catalan club in danger of relinquishing the lead when the remaining midweek games are played. It leads Girona by one point and Real Madrid by two points. Girona visits Villarreal on Wednesday, while Madrid hosts promoted Las Palmas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.