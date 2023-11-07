Barcelona’s winning run in Champions League ends with 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Barcelona has missed its chance to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League with games to spare after a 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk. A draw would have been enough to secure Barcelona a spot in the round of 16 for the first time after two straight eliminations in the group stage of Europe’s top club competition. The result ended Barcelona’s perfect Champions League record this season and moved Shakhtar into position to also advance from Group H. Barcelona has nine points from its first three matches, three points more than both Shakhtar and Porto. The Portuguese said hosts winless Antwerp in the other group match later Tuesday.

