Barcelona’s winless streak extended after draw with Getafe

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s winless run has continued with a 0-0 draw at Getafe in the Spanish league. Second-place Real Madrid cut its rival’s huge lead to 11 points with nine rounds remaining. It was the third straight game without a victory for the Catalan club. Madrid won 2-0 at Cadiz on Saturday. Barcelona had also been held to a scoreless draw by Girona at home in the previous round. Before that it endured a demoralizing 4-0 loss to Madrid at the Camp Nou in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

