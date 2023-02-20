Barcelona’s spending cap reduced after Champions League exit

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s spending cap has been reduced by the Spanish league because of its elimination in the Champions League. The Spanish league says it set the club’s limit for the season at 648 million euros. That is down from 656 million euros. Atletico Madrid and Sevilla also had their caps reduced because of their early exits in the Champions League. Atletico’s was at 315 million euros and Sevilla’s at 191 million euros. Real Madrid remained the club with the highest spending limit in the league at 683 million euros.

