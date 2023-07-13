Barcelona’s new defender Íñigo Martínez pledges to ‘work as hard as the next guy’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Central defender Iñigo Martínez says he’s prepared to “work as hard as the next guy” for Barcelona. The 32-year-old Martínez has been presented as Barcelona’s new player a week after he signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions. He arrived on a free transfer after completing his former deal with Athletic Bilbao. He will join a defense led by Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.