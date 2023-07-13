Barcelona’s new defender Íñigo Martínez pledges to ‘work as hard as the next guy’

By The Associated Press
FILE - Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey Cup round of 16 soccer match between Athletic Club and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Central defender Iñigo Martínez says he's prepared to “work as hard as the next guy” for Barcelona. The 32-year-old Martínez was presented as Barcelona’s new player on Thursday, July 13, 2023, a week after he signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alvaro Barrientos]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Central defender Iñigo Martínez says he’s prepared to “work as hard as the next guy” for Barcelona. The 32-year-old Martínez has been presented as Barcelona’s new player a week after he signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions. He arrived on a free transfer after completing his former deal with Athletic Bilbao. He will join a defense led by Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Koundé.

