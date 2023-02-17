Barcelona’s key midfielder Pedri injures hamstring

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Pedri will be sidelined with a hamstring injury for an unspecified period of time. That puts in doubt his availability for upcoming games against Manchester United and Real Madrid. Barcelona says that tests revealed that its top playmaker injured his right hamstring during Thursday’s 2-2 draw with United in the first leg of their Europa League playoff. Pedri has played the most minutes of any outfield player for Barcelona this season while contributing seven goals. The 20-year-old Spain international has become a decisive scorer in recent weeks with three winners to keep Barcelona in the lead of the Spanish league.

