Barcelona’s feline mascot ‘Cat’ makes its debut at home game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s new mascot, a large yellow feline named “Cat,” has made its debut as part of the Spanish club’s 125th anniversary. The mascot cavorted on the field at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium before Barcelona hosted Las Palmas in a Spanish league game Saturday. The name plays on Barcelona’s standing as the leading club in Spain’s northeast region of Catalonia. The four red stripes on its forehead refer to the Catalan regional flag. “Cat” was unveiled Friday at an anniversary gala.

