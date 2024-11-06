Barcelona’s attack keeps clicking and Catalan club earns another big Champions League win

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has showed its attacking prowess yet again en route to another big Champions League win. The Catalan club routed Red Star Belgrade 5-2 Wednesday for its seven straight match scoring three or more goals across all competitions. Hansi Flick’s team has averaged four goals per match in that recent run of victories. Robert Lewandowski scored a pair of goals to extend his incredible scoring streak to 15 goals in his last 10 matches with the Catalan club, while an in-form Raphinha also scored for Barcelona, taking his recent Champions League tally to eight goals in his last six appearances.

