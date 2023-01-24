Barcelona’s and Sevilla’s women’s team disqualified in Copa

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s and Sevilla’s women’s teams have disqualified from the Copa de la Reina for fielding ineligible players in the round of 16. The competition’s committee of the Spanish soccer federation has ruled in favor of the complaints made by Osasuna and Villarreal. They will advance to the last eight instead of Barcelona and Sevilla. Barcelona had routed Osasuna 9-0 while Sevilla defeated Villarreal 1-0. Both teams used players who had to serve suspensions from last season. Barcelona and Sevilla can appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.