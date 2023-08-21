Barcelona’s American defender Dest moves to PSV on loan until end of season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has reached a deal to loan American defender Sergiño Dest to Dutch club PSV Eindhoven until the end of the season. Barcelona says PSV has an option to make the transfer permanent. The Spanish club “reserves the right to a percentage of any future sale of the player.” The percentage was not disclosed. The Netherlands-born Dest will join fellow American Ricardo Pepi, the forward who joined PSV last month on a five-year contract. PSV’s technical director is former U.S. international Earnie Stewart.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.