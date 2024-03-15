Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí gets first call-up for Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spain has called up Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí for the first time for the team’s friendlies in preparation for this summer’s European championship in Germany. Coach Luis de la Fuente included the central defender in his second-to-last squad before Spain plays at the Euro 2024 starting in mid-June. Cubarsí is the latest product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia training academy to impress with the club’s first team. Spain will face Colombia in London on March 22 and Brazil in Madrid on March 26 in friendlies.

