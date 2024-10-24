Barcelona won’t repeat as host of the America’s Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s city hall says it is not interested in bidding to host the America’s Cup again. City hall official Jordi Valls calls the two-month-long cup which finished on Saturday a success but says the city has other priorities. Valencia, south of Barcelona on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, has said it would like to get the cup back after staging it in 2007 and 2010. Saudi Arabia is also a possible candidate after Jeddah hosted a preliminary regatta in 2023 on the Red Sea. Emirates Team New Zealand as champion gets to pick the venue.

