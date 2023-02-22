Barcelona without Pedri and Dembélé for Man United game

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will be without some of its regular starters for the return match against Manchester United in the Europa League. Playmaker Pedri and forward Ousmane Dembélé are out because of leg muscle injuries. Coach Xavi also won’t be able to count on suspended midfielder Gavi. The teams drew 2-2 in Barcelona last week in the first leg of the knockout playoffs. Barcelona heads to the match on Thursday still reeling from the public disclosure that it made payments of millions of dollars over several years to a company that belonged to the vice president of Spain’s refereeing committee. Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing.

