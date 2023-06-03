Barcelona wins Women’s Champions League with stunning comeback against Wolfsburg
By MIKE CORDER The Associated Press
Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo, left, celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the Women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at the PSV Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Patricia Guijarro has scored twice inside three minutes and Barcelona has staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven. Fridolina Rolfö capped the Barcelona fightback by calmly firing into the far corner of the net after a mix-up in the Wolfsburg defense to make it 3-2 in the 70th minute. The victory in front of a record crowd for a women’s game in the Netherlands is a second European title for the Catalan team.
Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo,center, celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the Women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at the PSV Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
