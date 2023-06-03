Barcelona wins Women’s Champions League with stunning comeback against Wolfsburg

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Patricia Guijarro has scored twice inside three minutes and Barcelona has staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 in the Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven. Fridolina Rolfö capped the Barcelona fightback by calmly firing into the far corner of the net after a mix-up in the Wolfsburg defense to make it 3-2 in the 70th minute. The victory in front of a record crowd for a women’s game in the Netherlands is a second European title for the Catalan team.

