Barcelona wins to set up Women’s Champions League semifinal vs. Chelsea. PSG advances to face Lyon

By The Associated Press
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, left, challenges for the ball with Brann's Anna Nerland Aahjem during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and SK Brann Kvinner at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí led Barcelona to its sixth straight Women’s Champions League semifinals, scoring the opening goal in a 3-1 win over Brann that sets up a last-four clash with Chelsea. Bonmatí put the Catalan team in the driver’s seat with a curling shot in the 24th minute before Fridolina Rolfo made it 2-0 from close range in the second half. Defender Tomine Svendheim cut the deficit 20 minutes from time before Patri Guijarro sealed Barcelona’s win with two minutes left. Barcelona advanced 5-2 on aggregate. Later Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain set an all-French semifinal against Lyon by defeating Häcken 3-0 after winning the first leg 2-1.

