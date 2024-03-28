Barcelona wins to set up Women’s Champions League semifinal vs. Chelsea. PSG advances to face Lyon

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí led Barcelona to its sixth straight Women’s Champions League semifinals, scoring the opening goal in a 3-1 win over Brann that sets up a last-four clash with Chelsea. Bonmatí put the Catalan team in the driver’s seat with a curling shot in the 24th minute before Fridolina Rolfo made it 2-0 from close range in the second half. Defender Tomine Svendheim cut the deficit 20 minutes from time before Patri Guijarro sealed Barcelona’s win with two minutes left. Barcelona advanced 5-2 on aggregate. Later Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain set an all-French semifinal against Lyon by defeating Häcken 3-0 after winning the first leg 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.