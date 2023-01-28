Barcelona winger Dembélé out after left thigh injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé will be sidelined for an undetermined time after he injured a muscle in his left thigh in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Girona in the Spanish league. He pulled up after a sprint and soon asked to be substituted in the 25th minute. Dembélé has been enjoying his best season at Barcelona with eight goals. The club did not give an estimate on how long he would be out. Barcelona leads the Spanish league. It has league games against Real Betis, Sevilla and Villarreal and the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals (rival to be determined) before it plays Manchester United in the Europa League on Feb. 16.

