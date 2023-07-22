Barcelona vs Juventus preseason game canceled after Spanish squad hit by gastroenteritis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s preseason match against Juventus in Santa Clara on Saturday has been canceled after Barcelona players fell sick. Barcelona says in a the statement the friendly was called off hours before it was to be played at Levi’s Stadium. The club says a “significant part of the (Barcelona) squad has a viral gastroenteritis.” The game was supposed to kick off the Spanish champion’s preseason.

