Barcelona visits Betis needing a win after being demolished in ‘clasico’ by Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona visits Real Betis in the Spanish league on Sunday needing a win to relieve the pressure on coach Xavi Hernández. Barcelona’s coach must turn things around after a stinging 4-1 loss to Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The game may have been played in Saudi Arabia, but the impact of the lopsided defeat hit hardest back home. Barcelona has a must-win match when it visits third-division club Unionistas later Thursday in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Madrid is looking to get a comfortable win on Sunday when it hosts last-place Almeria, the only team in Spain’s topflight to remain winless through 20 rounds.

