Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe’s largest soccer stadium is overhauled

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has based part of its sustained success on a strong home advantage thanks to Europe’s largest soccer stadium. That will be different this season when the Spanish champion plays at a smaller stadium while its 99,000-seat Camp Nou undergoes a complete facelift. Barcelona will spend its time away from Camp Nou at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium which has a capacity of 49,000 people. Barcelona opens the Spanish league season away at Getafe on Sunday. It will then play its first home game against Cádiz on Aug. 20. The move will also hit the revenues of a club that is still struggling to reduce massive debts.

