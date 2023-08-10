Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe’s largest soccer stadium is overhauled

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
FILE - In this April 5, 2021 file photo, a general view of the the Camp Nou stadium as the sun sets ahead of the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid CF in Barcelona, Spain. Beyond being able to court and train up some of the world’s top soccer talent, Barcelona has also based its success on a strong home advantage thanks to Europe’s largest soccer stadium. That will be different this season, when the team plays at a smaller, less accessible stadium while its 99,000-seat Camp Nou undergoes a complete facelift. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has based part of its sustained success on a strong home advantage thanks to Europe’s largest soccer stadium. That will be different this season when the Spanish champion plays at a smaller stadium while its 99,000-seat Camp Nou undergoes a complete facelift. Barcelona will spend its time away from Camp Nou at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium which has a capacity of 49,000 people. Barcelona opens the Spanish league season away at Getafe on Sunday. It will then play its first home game against Cádiz on Aug. 20. The move will also hit the revenues of a club that is still struggling to reduce massive debts.

