Barcelona to give American teenage goalkeeper Kochen new contract through 2028

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says teenage goalkeeper Diego Kochen has agreed in principle to a new deal that will keep the American at the Spanish club through June 2028. Kochen, 17, will be registered as a reserve team player under the new contract. The Miami-born Kochen joined Barcelona in 2019 and has since played for its youth teams. Kochen has been called up by Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández for the senior squad for several games this season but has yet to play.

