Barcelona teenager Yamal becomes youngest scorer in Spanish league in 2-2 draw at Granada

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal has added his name to the record books again by becoming the youngest scorer in the Spanish league in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw at Granada. Yamal is 16 years, 87 days old. He surpassed Malaga player Fabrice Olinga, who was 16 years, 98 days old when he scored against Celta Vigo in 2012. Yamal scored his milestone goal by pushing a loose ball into the open net in first-half stoppage time. Antoine Griezmann earlier scored with a late penalty kick as Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-1 for its fifth straight win in all competitions.

