Barcelona takes Zenit to court over $525K bonus it missed out on after Russian clubs’ ban from UCL

PARIS (AP) — Barcelona is taking Zenit St. Petersburg to sport’s highest court in pursuit of a bonus payment it missed out on after the Russian club was banned from the Champions League following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Barcelona claims it is owed $525,000 from Zenit because of a clause in the transfer deal for Brazil winger Malcom relating to the Russian club qualifying for the Champions League. FIFA ruled last year that Zenit didn’t have to pay that money after it was excluded from the 2022-23 Champions League season as part of a UEFA ban on Russian clubs. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Wednesday it scheduled a hearing on March 22 to resolve the dispute.

