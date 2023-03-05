Barcelona takes 9-point lead after Madrid held by Betis

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has dealt another blow to Real Madrid three days after defeating its rival in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The Catalan club kept its title-chasing momentum in the Spanish league by beating Valencia 1-0 and increasing its lead at the top over second-place Madrid to nine points. Madrid couldn’t keep pace after being held to a 0-0 draw at fifth-place Real Betis. Barcelona and Madrid will play their final league game on March 19 at the Camp Nou.

