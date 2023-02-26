Barcelona stunned by 1-0 loss at Almeria, fails to grow lead

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has lost at Almeria 1-0 in the Spanish league as it stumbled in the domestic title race just days after exiting European competition. Barcelona headed to southern Spain a day after second-place Real Madrid was held 1-1 by Atletico Madrid and had the chance to add to its seven-point lead at the top of the standings. But Barcelona flopped to its first-ever loss to Almeria in their 16th meeting. Xavi Hernández’s side was unable to respond to striker El Bilal Touré’s goal in the 24th minute. The defeat came three days after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United eliminated Barcelona from the Europa League.

