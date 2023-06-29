Barcelona signs American teenager Gamero for women’s ‘B’ team

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has signed American teenager Onyeka Gamero for its women’s “B” team. It called her one of the most promising prospects in women’s soccer in the United States. The 17-year-old forward also has Spanish citizenship because of her father and has Nigerian origins through her mother. Gamero has played for the youth squads of the U.S. national team and was with Beach FC in California.

