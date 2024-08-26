Barcelona sends French defender Clément Lenglet on loan for 3rd season, this time to Atletico Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has loaned out French defender Clément Lenglet for the third straight season. This time he’s joining Spanish league rival Atletico Madrid. Atletico says it signed the 29-year-old Lenglet “until the end of this season.” That could include the revamped 32-team 2025 Club World Cup that runs into July in the United States. Atletico qualified for the FIFA tournament and Barcelona did not. Lenglet has been with Barcelona since 2018 though spent the last two seasons on loan in England with Tottenham and then Aston Villa. Barcelona also sent Brazil teenager Vitor Roque to Real Betis for one season with an option on a second and a right to buy.

