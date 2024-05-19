Barcelona seals lucrative 2nd place in Spain, Sorloth scores 4 as Villarreal draws with Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has routed Rayo Vallecano 3-0 to secure second place in the Spanish league and a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Champion Real Madrid drew 4-4 at Villarreal with Norway striker Alexander Sorloth scoring all four goals for the hosts. Cadiz became the last team to be relegated after being held to a 0-0 draw at home against Las Palmas. Real Sociedad secured the last Europa League spot with a 2-0 win at Real Betis, which was left with a place in the Europa Conference League.

