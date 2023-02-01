Barcelona says it missed out on Araujo signing by 18 seconds

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says it missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because its was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany says a “system error” caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday. Alemany says that the club was talking to FIFA to see if the transfer could still be completed. The 21-year-old Araujo was born in the United States and would transfer from the Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer. Alemany said the club planned to use Araujo at Barcelona’s “B” squad.

