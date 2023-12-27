Barcelona says Alexia Putellas had ‘successful’ arthroscopic surgery on left knee

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has undergone arthroscopic surgery “to examine her left knee.” Her club described the procedure at Hospital de Barcelona on Wednesday as “successful” while adding that Putellas is “unavailable for selection and her recovery will determine her return.” Putellas was part of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.