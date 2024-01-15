Barcelona ready to ‘reset’ after loss to Madrid. Vinícius celebrates hat trick but vows to improve

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández knew exactly what was about to come his way after another big loss to Real Madrid. There was no point trying to stop the wave of criticism that started immediately after the demoralizing 4-1 defeat in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. It was a big blow for Barcelona, and Xavi said the best thing to do was to accept the blame and try to move on as quickly as possible. He said Barcelona needs to “endure the criticism” and “reset so we can keep competing for the three remaining titles.”

