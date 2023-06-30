Barcelona reaches deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end contract 2 years early

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says it has reached a deal with defender Samuel Umtiti to end his contract two years in advance. The French defender was was under contract with Barcelona through the end of the 2025-26 season. He played on a loan at Italian club Lecce this past campaign. Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 but struggled with injuries in his final period with the Catalan club. The 29-year-old defender was injury-free with Lecce in Italy, where he played 25 matches. Umtiti was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018 and helped Barcelona win two Spanish league titles and three Copa del Rey trophies.

