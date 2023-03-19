Barcelona rallies to top Madrid, move closer to league title

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has come from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 and take a major step toward winning its first Spanish league title since 2019. Franck Kessié scored in stoppage time to give Barcelona the home victory and a 12-point lead over its rival with 12 matches to go. Barcelona’s players huddled and celebrated on the field after the final whistle at Camp Nou. The Catalan club was saved by the VAR for the second consecutive game as Madrid had a potential go-ahead goal by Marco Asensio called back in the 81st minute because of offside in a tight call.

