Barcelona president sticks with Xavi in show of support for the coach despite his decision to leave

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Xavi says he won’t continue as Barcelona’s coach after this season. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is sticking with Xavi Hernández amid a show of support for the coach despite his decision to leave at the end of the season. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he will not make a coaching change and expects Xavi to remain fully committed despite not returning next season. The president met with the coach and the squad a day after Xavi said he would leave. The coach’s announcement came following the team’s 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday.

