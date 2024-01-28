Barcelona president sticks with Xavi in show of support for the coach despite his decision to leave

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is sticking with Xavi Hernández amid a show of support for the coach despite his decision to leave at the end of the season. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he will not make a coaching change and expects Xavi to remain fully committed despite not returning next season. The president met with the coach and the squad a day after Xavi said he would leave. The coach’s announcement came following the team’s 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.