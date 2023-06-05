Barcelona not giving up hope of bringing Lionel Messi back to Spanish soccer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona is not giving up hope of seeing Lionel Messi returning to the club despite increasing speculation about a pending move to Saudi Arabia. The Catalan club continues to work on restructuring its finances to make sure it could afford Messi’s return in case the Argentina star decided to come back to the Spanish league after his stint with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG announced this past weekend that Messi will not stay with the club for another season. The player was reportedly mulling lucrative offers from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami in the United States.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.