Barcelona needs own goal to salvage 1-1 draw at Rayo in Spanish league

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona needed an own goal by Rayo Vallecano defender Florian Lejeune in the final minutes to salvage a 1-1 draw in Madrid. Rayo midfielder Unai López put the hosts ahead with a shot from well outside the area in the 39th minute at Vallecas Stadium. Barcelona was held in check until late in the second half when Lejeune inadvertently turned a cross by Alejando Balde into his own net in the 82nd. The draw left Barcelona in third place in the Spanish league.

