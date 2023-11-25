Barcelona needs own-goal to salvage 1-1 draw at Rayo. Griezmann leads Atletico past Mallorca 1-0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona needed an own-goal by Rayo Vallecano defender Florian Lejeune in the final minutes to salvage a 1-1 draw in Madrid. Rayo midfielder Unai López put the hosts ahead in the Spanish league game with a shot from well outside the area in the 39th minute at Vallecas Stadium. Barcelona was held in check until late in the second half when Lejeune inadvertently turned a cross by Alejando Balde into his own net in the 82nd. Antoine Griezmann scored with a header to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Mallorca at home and move into third place. It’s ahead of fourth-place Barcelona on goal difference.

