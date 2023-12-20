Barcelona needs late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league and end winless streak

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over last-place Almeria to end a three-game winless streak and regain third place in the Spanish league. Sergi Roberto scored twice and Raphinha once for Barcelona as it moved three points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid. The Catalan club trails Real Madrid by four points and leader Girona by six points. Madrid visits Alaves on Thursday while Girona is at Real Betis. Almeria is the only team yet to win a Spanish league match this season. The Saudi-owned club hasn’t won in 21 straight league games going back to last season.

